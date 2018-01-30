 

Southland and Otago declared in drought as the big dry hits farmers

Southland and Otago have been listed under a drought classification - joining the South Island districts of Grey and Buller.

Residents and stock have been struggling in the persistently hot conditions.
The medium-scale drought classification was extended, today, to the whole of Southland plus Otago's Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and Clutha districts.

Minister for Agriculture and Rural Communities Damien O'Connor says anticipated rain that could have provided respite just hasn't fallen in the right areas to mitigate the effects of the early hot dry summer.

Stu Duncan says some locals have been reporting temperatures of up to 45C in their cars.
"We've been working with local farming groups, councils and NIWA to monitor how the drought has been progressing and the impact on the farming communities," Mr O'Connor said.

"Farmers have been unable to grow sufficient feed for winter, and have been using stored feed and buying in supplements for stock, as well as selling off animals."

The classification triggers additional funding of up to $130,000 for the local Rural Support Trusts and industry groups to coordinate recovery support.

The North Island across Taranaki, western parts of Manawatu-Whanganui and Wellington also reached the drought classification over the Christmas period.

Significant rain has improved soil moisture in some of those areas, but recovery from the drought is an ongoing process.

