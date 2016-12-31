Southerners in store for wet New Year celebrations

As 2016 ends, our 1 NEWS weather expert Dan Corbett has the weather forecast for celebrations around the country tonight.

Strengthening winds around the Cook Strait will bring gales to Wellington, which will only get stronger by the dawn hours, he says.

Christchurch will be seeing just a few spots of rain, and the same for Dunedin and Invercargill with strong to severe gales blowing through closer to midnight.

In the North Island, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, and Taupo are looking fine.

A soggy one is in store on the South Island's West Coast with the rain piling in.