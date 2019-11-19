Southern royal albatross named 'Prince Charles' fighting for its life in wildlife hospital

A critically injured southern royal albatross is fighting for its life in the South Island Wildlife Hospital.

It’s the second time an albatross has been in the hospital’s care, and the first time they’ve ever named one.

“We decided to call it Prince Charles to honour the Royal Visit,” said vet nurse Pauline Howard.

Charles was found flightless, and nearly lifeless at sea last week by crew from Kaikoura Dolphin Encounters.

Marina Postigo De Oliveira was onboard at the time and said they could tell something was wrong with its wing.

“Usually they’d take off as we got closer but this one could only stretch one of its wings,” she said.

Knowing it needed urgent attention, another crew member Tracy Cooper and her husband drove the bird to the South Island Wildlife Hospital in Christchurch.

The bird has been constantly monitored since it arrived in the hospital’s care last Friday, and is regularly receiving anti-inflammatories to stay comfortable.

It’s not known what caused the injury but veterinary nurse Pauline Howard said it has a dislocated joint in its wing, and massive trauma.

"It's wing will stay bandaged for at least 10 days, then we will see if there’s been enough firming up around the joint for it to stay together before we look at physio,” she said.

Charles still has a long way to go if he’s to make a full recovery, but has already put on 1kg which Pauline Howard said is promising.