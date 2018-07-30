Southern right whale and calf a rare spectacle in Otago Harbour

Ian Shirtliff
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will formally return to her duties at midnight on Wednesday when the acting Prime Minister, Winston Peters, goes overseas.
It will have been almost six weeks since Ms Ardern arrived at Auckland Hospital to have her baby.
Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland on Thursday and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.
He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.
Ms Ardern has been on maternity leave for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve in June.
Today was Mr Peters' last day chairing the Cabinet and also holding the weekly prime minister post-cabinet press conference.
He was asked for his thoughts on his time in charge of the country.
"Well the downside, if you ask me about the hits and misses, the misses were where I had to read so much comment from journalists about the disaster that was about to befall them," he said.
"I suppose the hits are the things for example like the nurses strikes, which I believe we have made a lot of progress on and all the other items we've announced, not the least of which of course is the first tranche of the Reserve Bank legislation changes which are coming and which is a huge and serious issue for this country."
Yesterday evening, Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.
"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said.
A seven-year-old girl has convinced the NZ Transport Agency to change one of their road signs to be more inclusive to women.
A tweet by Zoe's mother, Caitlin Carew, features an image of the letter written by her daughter after she was concerned about seeing a warning sign that read linemen while out driving with her family.
"We talked about this sign and I wondered why it said 'MEN' when women can be line-workers too," part of Zoe's letter reads.
A response from the NZTA agreed with her concerns and they say they will phase out the signs and replace them with ones that read linecrew instead.
The chief executive of the NZTA Fergus Gammie says he would like a picture with Zoe and one of the new signs when they're ready.