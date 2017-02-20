Southern Motorway open after truck crash south of Auckland but delays expected

Drivers can expect delays on the Southern Motorway after a truck crash south of Auckland.

A map from the NZTA showing road closures after a crash on SH1 south of Auckland. Source: Supplied

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Ramarama off-ramp in Bombay about 11am.

A police spokesperson said the crash was due to a medical event suffered by a truck driver.

The Southern Motorway is back open but delays are expected from Drury as traffic eases.