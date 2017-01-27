Southern Motorway lanes open again after car goes up in flames

A car fire on the Southern Motorway near Pukekohe has been put out.

Fire engines were called the scene of the incident in the southbound lane earlier this afternoon.

The NZTA say all lanes are open but is warning that motorists should expect delays.

A car goes up in flames on the Southern Motorway near Pukekohe Source: Eliza Howie

A Fire Service spokesperson said there are no reports of injuries.

The incident comes ahead of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend when many people leave Auckland.