Southerly front drenches West Coast, Christchurch next in line

A southerly front moving up the country has already drenched parts of the South Island and there is more to come.

Christchurch is next in line, with a cool southerly expected to pass through the city in the next couple of hours, according to the Metservice.

The front has already brought heavy rain to the West Coast, with 42mm falling in Haast in the last 12 hours.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for the Westland Ranges through until 3pm.

In Oamaru, gusts up to 60km/h were recorded while the temperature in Ashburton dropped three degrees in an hour.

The radar at just before 9am this morning. Source: Metservice
