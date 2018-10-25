Southerly front drenches West Coast, Christchurch next in line

A southerly front moving up the country has already drenched parts of the South Island and there is more to come.

Christchurch is next in line, with a cool southerly expected to pass through the city in the next couple of hours, according to the Metservice.

The front has already brought heavy rain to the West Coast, with 42mm falling in Haast in the last 12 hours.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for the Westland Ranges through until 3pm.