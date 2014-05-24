South Otago police officer dodges assault charges but faces employment probe

Source:NZN
An assault allegation against a South Otago police officer is not going to court but the matter is not finally dealt with as an employment investigation is under way.
Police
Source: 1 NEWS
A 25-year-old woman alleges an off-duty police officer slammed her face into the bonnet of a car before dragging her down a driveway in July last year, the Otago Times reports, while not naming those involved or where it happened.
Superintendent Paul Basham says police have completed a criminal investigation into the allegation of assault and there is insufficient evidence to charge anybody.
The decision was made after a thorough inquiry and careful consideration by the police legal team, he said.
"While no criminal charges will be laid an employment investigation will now commence in order to establish if there has been any departure from police core values or the police code of conduct," he said.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news