South Otago police officer dodges assault charges but faces employment probe

An assault allegation against a South Otago police officer is not going to court but the matter is not finally dealt with as an employment investigation is under way.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

A 25-year-old woman alleges an off-duty police officer slammed her face into the bonnet of a car before dragging her down a driveway in July last year, the Otago Times reports, while not naming those involved or where it happened.

Superintendent Paul Basham says police have completed a criminal investigation into the allegation of assault and there is insufficient evidence to charge anybody.

The decision was made after a thorough inquiry and careful consideration by the police legal team, he said.