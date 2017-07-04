 

Are South Islanders paying more for petrol than those in the North Island?

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.
Corin Dann

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

2

Extra security in place as Timaru Hospital placed on lockdown

00:21
3
The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

00:24
4
The mother-of-three's body was found in a lake last week, after she went missing nearly a year ago.

Man accused of killing mother-of-three Kim Richmond named as her partner


00:20
5
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.


 
