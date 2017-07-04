Are South Islanders paying more for petrol than those in the North Island?

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Political Editor
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.
The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.
Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.
Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ