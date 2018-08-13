South Island weather forecast upgraded to warning with strong wind gusts and heavy rain ahead

Parts of the South Island are in for a thrashing this weekend, with rain and northwesterly gales set to hit tonight and tomorrow.

A severe weather watch has been issued by Metservice warning southerners across Fiordland, Otago Southern Lakes and the Canterbury High Country to prepare for high wind gusts which could damage trees and powerlines.

The heavy rain warning previously in place for Westland south of Otira has since eased and has now been lifted for the area.