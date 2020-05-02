TODAY |

South Island warned to expect wild weather in coming days

Source:  1 NEWS

South Islanders are being warned to brace for wild weather, with heavy rain and gales for many regions, according to MetService.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Fiordland, Westland, Buller and Nelson, while a strong wind warning is also in place for the Canterbury High Country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS

Northerly gales are also expected in Fiordland, as well as parts of Southland and Otago, and Marlborough.

High winds are also expected to batter the South Island overnight tonight.

Warnings are in place for possible surface flooding due to heavy rain in parts of the Westland, while strong winds in Canterbury High Country could prove to be hazardous for vehicles in the early parts of tomorrow morning.

In the North Island, Auckland is expected to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds, carrying into Monday.

The warnings extend through until Thursday May 7.

You can check out your weather forecast here.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:00
Govt adviser: Next Covid-19 lockdown move might have to be to 'Level 2.5'
2
NZ restaurateurs struggling through Covid-19 restrictions call out influencers looking for freebies
3
'Not every New Zealander will get a flu vaccine ' - Govt comes clean on supply of flu vaccines
4
Survey finds Kiwis want an unrushed, considered decision on moving to Level 2
5
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:47

'We might not recover' - grassroots sporting clubs worried over survival during Covid-19
01:51

Lockdown could be the enforced rehab gambling addicts need, say experts
01:32

Rosewood Rest Home now NZ's deadliest Covid-19 cluster after another death
03:13

'Not every New Zealander will get a flu vaccine ' - Govt comes clean on supply of flu vaccines