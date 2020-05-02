South Island warned to expect wild weather in coming days

South Islanders are being warned to brace for wild weather, with heavy rain and gales for many regions, according to MetService.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Fiordland, Westland, Buller and Nelson, while a strong wind warning is also in place for the Canterbury High Country.

Northerly gales are also expected in Fiordland, as well as parts of Southland and Otago, and Marlborough.

High winds are also expected to batter the South Island overnight tonight.

Warnings are in place for possible surface flooding due to heavy rain in parts of the Westland, while strong winds in Canterbury High Country could prove to be hazardous for vehicles in the early parts of tomorrow morning.

In the North Island, Auckland is expected to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds, carrying into Monday.

The warnings extend through until Thursday May 7.