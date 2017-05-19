South Island wakes up to chilly temperatures and snow in some places

Much of the South Island is in for a chilly Saturday with snow dusting some southern areas overnight.

Snow is coating the ground in many Otago locations including Queenstown, Cromwell and Dunedin.

MetService have issued a severe weather warning with 10-15cm of snow expected above 400 metres in southern Otago and the Southland hills until 9am today.

"Heavy snow can cause disruption to transport, significant stress to livestock, and could damage power lines," Metservice says.

A heavy snow warning was also issued for southern parts of the Southern Lakes and Central Otago (from about the Crown Range southwards), Dunedin, Southland and Clutha.



Snow is also expected over the central North Island, as low as 800m, which could see 1-3cm of snow on the Desert Road.

MetService have issued a heavy snow warning for southern parts of the Southern Lakes and Central Otago, Dunedin, Southland and Clutha.

Frost and ice could be an issue this morning, with some areas experiencing subzero temperatures last night and today.