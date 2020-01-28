South Island towns scrap over bragging rights for New Zealand's 'sunniest place'

Where is New Zealand's sunniest place? It's a question that has bothered Kiwis for many years as towns across the country claim bragging rights to the title.

The official data is out and the South Island's Richmond has come out on top.

But there are serious questions to be asked because another town just two hours away is disputing the result.

Four years ago, Blenheim erected a sign claiming it's the sunniest place in New Zealand, a title it maintains is rightfully theirs.

However Richmond, just west of Nelson, recorded almost 3000 sunshine hours last year - more sun than Fiji, demoting Blenheim to second place.

Things get stranger just a minute's drive away, in Appleby. Despite being so close to Richmond, it's somehow the fourth sunniest spot in New Zealand.