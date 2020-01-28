TODAY |

South Island towns scrap over bragging rights for New Zealand's 'sunniest place'

Source:  1 NEWS

Where is New Zealand's sunniest place? It's a question that has bothered Kiwis for many years as towns across the country claim bragging rights to the title.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another town two hours away is fiercely disputing the accolade. Source: Seven Sharp

The official data is out and the South Island's Richmond has come out on top.

But there are serious questions to be asked because another town just two hours away is disputing the result.

Four years ago, Blenheim erected a sign claiming it's the sunniest place in New Zealand, a title it maintains is rightfully theirs.

However Richmond, just west of Nelson, recorded almost 3000 sunshine hours last year - more sun than Fiji, demoting Blenheim to second place.

Things get stranger just a minute's drive away, in Appleby. Despite being so close to Richmond, it's somehow the fourth sunniest spot in New Zealand.

Watch the video for the full Seven Sharp report.

New Zealand
Nelson
Marlborough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
Crusaders flag positional switch for Jack Goodhue for Super Rugby Round 1
2
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
3
Russell Crowe's backing sought for class action over NZers' treatment in Australia
4
Young Wuhan resident blasts government's coronavirus response, saying situation's 'as bad as the 2003 SARS' outbreak
5
Wuhan coronavirus: face masks 'do nothing' - virologist
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:48

More jobs for Porirua as Whittaker's eyes doubling chocolate production over next decade

West Coast councils lobby for new conservation board members, says current board too 'green'

National MP's son pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

Evacuation options for Kiwis stranded in coronavirus-hit Wuhan being 'actively explored' - MFAT