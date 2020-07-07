South Island teen brings back old-fashioned milk deliveries to earn extra cash

A South Island teen has started up an old-fashioned milk delivery company, creating his own job in a time of employment uncertainty.

Isaac 'Milkman' Reilly, 17, is based in Golden Bay in the South Island.

After a job opportunity fell through, Isaac and his dad Gary put their heads together and came up with the milk delivery company.

The 17-year-old says he didn’t like doing nothing.

Though he is going into business at a time where many are going out of it due to Covid-19, so far dad Gary says it’s going pretty well.

“To start a new business is a bit of a risk but if it's going to succeed during this period - it's gonna fly.

"I said from day one, this is your business...It's a big step for a 17-year-old, nothing works unless you do."

He buys his milk from Oaklands Milk in Richmond, and even delivers milk in the traditional glass bottles.

"I've got some of the tastiest milk around. A2 - delicious, creamy, fresh from the farm," Isaac said.

The milk bottles cost $3.50 delivered to the door.

"New customers all the time love the glass bottle to the door," he said.