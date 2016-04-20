 

South Island to sweat it out again as scorching 30-plus temps continue, but relief in sight

There will be no respite from the sizzling weather across most of the country today, with the South Island again subjected to the worst of it.

sun, heat, sky

The sun.

Source: istock.com

With a total fire ban in Otago and Southland today, many of the South Island locations which broke 30 degrees yesterday will face the same heat today.

After recording its hottest day on record on Sunday, Invercargill is again forecast to exceed 30 degrees, along with Alexandra, Timaru, Gore and a variety of other South Island locations.

Both Wellington and Auckland are set to reach a moderate 25 degrees, with the capital dropping slightly from yesterday's steamy 27.8 degrees.

Check the weather forecast in your region at the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

But Auckland may be in for a few showers despite the heat today.

Coastal cities across the county will also have to battle high relative humidity levels, around 60 to 70 per cent, but inland locations will be dry.

Other cities scorched by the sun yesterday were Dunedin, where at the airport it peaked at 33.9 degrees - which was the fourth highest temperature on record for the city.

Dunedin is again in for a hot one today, forecast for 28 degrees - however there is the possibility of an afternoon shower.

Alexandra, Wanaka and Lower Hutt all eclipsed 30 degrees yesterday too, with some rural areas of Otago breaking 35 degrees.

Queenstown is today set for a high of 27 degrees, but it will be a dry heat.

The North Island today will generally be more mild, with Tauranga hitting a high of 23 degrees with a few showers, and Hamilton a fine day with a high of 24 degrees.

Much of the county is set for rain and windy weather from tomorrow.

Weather News

