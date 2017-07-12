 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


South Island roads coated in snow and ice as freezing wintry weather hits

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Freezing temperatures in the south are causing transport headaches today.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Breakfast’s Matty had some time for a bit of fun while covering today’s polar blast.

LIVE: Polar blast causes heavy snow dump, transport havoc in the South Island and it's heading north

01:29
2
There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.

Snow snaps: South Island becomes beautiful winter wonderland as Kiwis photograph the polar blast

3
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

00:40
4
They take a wild tour of the country to the tune of Kiwi artist Gin Wigmore.

Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr feature in Alice in Wonderland-inspired Air New Zealand safety video

01:23
5
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

00:29
Breakfast’s Matty had some time for a bit of fun while covering today’s polar blast.

LIVE: Polar blast causes heavy snow dump, transport havoc in the South Island and it's heading north

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper South Island and Wellington.

03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ