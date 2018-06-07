 

South Island motorists urged to take care in wintry conditions

The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.
1
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts


2
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth is cleared of misconduct

00:37
3
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

00:40
4
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

5

Live stream: Breakfast

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.

00:40
Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

