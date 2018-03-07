South Island losing out says National

National says it's "staggering" that so far less than five per cent of the government's regional development funding has been earmarked for the South Island while Northland has been promised nearly half the money.

Source: 1 NEWS

"The mainland accounts for 30 per cent of New Zealand's regional population," National's South Island regional development spokesman Andrew Falloon said.

"By contrast, Northland makes up less than seven per cent of our regional population."

Mr Falloon said if Regional Development Minister Shane Jones was serious about regional economies he would be backing projects such as Waimea Dam, four-laning SH1 between Christchurch and Ashburton, and mining on the West Coast.