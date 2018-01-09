 

South Island kids with cancer are creating special memories at unique summer camp

A group of car enthusiasts in Otago have been treated to a very special day on the race track.

The 38 children got a ride in some of the fastest cars in New Zealand.
They've shared their wheels with 38 South Island children diagnosed with cancer, taking them for a ride in some of the fastest and most impressive cars in the country.

Today, 10-year-old Frans Duplessis isn't a cancer patient, but a daredevil racer.

Frans said he didn't know what to say.

"It was so cool, it was so fast! I can’t believe I was in one of my favourite types of cars."

Frans is one of 38 children trading the hospital for Camp Quality's summer camp, today at Highland's motorsport park.

Members of the park are donating both their time and their fast cars.

The camp is one of five held for children living with cancer around the country. The group spent yesterday riding in a helicopter.

Camp Quality's organiser Tony Hanning said it is a whole week of fun and surprises for the children who attend.

"They don't know what's coming. Everything is a surprise for them, you can see the buzz with these kids."

Highlands Motorsport Park's Josie Spillane said he couldn't think of a more fitting way for the motorpark to start the year.

"Creating some moments of sheer joy for kids who have had to learn far too early in life how to fight to survive."

A fight that has also taught them to appreciate the highs.

One of the kids said to think about all of the treatment everyone has had, it's nice for them to have a day off to have a "really good time".

