South Island holiday awaits Papamoa Good Samaritan who's never been to the mainland

A Papamoa man who loves the South Island but has never been there will now get a paid campervan holiday there as thanks for helping out his community.

Jase Lunn is this week's ASB Good as Gold recipient of $10,000 in recognition of his community work.

"He does so much for the community. He needs to be recognised," Kelly, who nominated Jase for the award, told Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry.

"He collects toys all year round. He gets people to help him wrap the presents and then take the presents to the children just before Christmas," Kelly explained.

Jase has got a regular job but any downtime is dedicated to the community.

And his Christmas toys venture has developed into providing household items when called on.

"Now he collects furniture, whiteware, all kinds. He'll get a call from people asking if he has certain items. And if he's got them in his lockup then he goes and collects them and takes them to them, all for free," Kelly said.

Hilary Barry surprised Jase with news of his award.

"ASB wants to give you $10,000 to go on a campervan holiday to the South Island," she told him.

"I don't know what to say," Jase said.

He said he loves the South Island but hasn't been there.

"I'm not that special, honestly," the humble recipient insisted.