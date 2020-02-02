TODAY |

South Island to get special sight as dozens of satellites cross skies tonight

Source:  1 NEWS

The South Island will be getting its own chance to catch a glimpse of the Starlink train tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The spectacle prompted speculation of UFOs when passing over the North Island yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

Many people thought they were seeing UFOs last night after a string of lights tiptoed over the North Island yesterday.

The spectacle came from 60 satellites launched by Elon Musk's Space X to deliver broadband internet around the world. 

The next transit is set to pass over northern Canterbury just after 10pm, travelling across the width of the South Island.

But the Tauranga Astronomical Society is concerned these increased launches could build up light pollution and ruin astrophotography.

“They may be a spectacle, but when the sky’s full of them, they become a problem,” president David Greig told 1 NEWS.

It ruins astrophotography, as a string of lights streaking across the sky spoils long exposure images.

Astrometry – the measurement of the positions, motions, and magnitudes (brightness) of stars – is also affected by the intruding lights.

With plans for Space X to launch up to 12,000 satellites into the stratosphere, light pollution to the environment may also become an issue.

Read More
Strange string of lights in night sky baffles Kiwis

But Mr Greig recommends punters to make the most of tonight’s viewing, as there won’t be any good passes in the next few days.

The best spot to view the light crossing is from a high vantage point with a clear view of the sky – and away from other light sources.


New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:19
New Zealand to restrict travellers from China as coronavirus spreads worldwide
2
South Island to get special sight as dozens of satellites cross skies tonight
3
Helicopters, firefighters battle intense scrub fire in north Canterbury
4
National MP praises Winston Peters as 'very successful' just hours before Simon Bridges calls him untrustworthy
5
'Worst strategic move' - Winston Peters fires back after National rules out working with NZ First after election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Morrinsville
03:13

Health precautions for NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan confirmed

Hawke's Bay Airport experiences its hottest day on record
03:19

New Zealand to restrict travellers from China as coronavirus spreads worldwide