South Island to get special sight as dozens of satellites cross skies tonight

The South Island will be getting its own chance to catch a glimpse of the Starlink train tonight.

Many people thought they were seeing UFOs last night after a string of lights tiptoed over the North Island yesterday.

The spectacle came from 60 satellites launched by Elon Musk's Space X to deliver broadband internet around the world.

The next transit is set to pass over northern Canterbury just after 10pm, travelling across the width of the South Island.

But the Tauranga Astronomical Society is concerned these increased launches could build up light pollution and ruin astrophotography.

“They may be a spectacle, but when the sky’s full of them, they become a problem,” president David Greig told 1 NEWS.

It ruins astrophotography, as a string of lights streaking across the sky spoils long exposure images.

Astrometry – the measurement of the positions, motions, and magnitudes (brightness) of stars – is also affected by the intruding lights.

With plans for Space X to launch up to 12,000 satellites into the stratosphere, light pollution to the environment may also become an issue.

But Mr Greig recommends punters to make the most of tonight’s viewing, as there won’t be any good passes in the next few days.

The best spot to view the light crossing is from a high vantage point with a clear view of the sky – and away from other light sources.