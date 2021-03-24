South Island field days event expects boosted crowd after Covid-19

Up to 30,000 people are expected to flock to the South Island's oldest agricultural field day, as it kicks off its 70th year at Kirwee, near Christchurch.

It's the biggest field days event since Covid-19 struck, hosting 550 exhibitors over three days.

The event will be showcasing the latest and greatest in farm tech and machinery.

"I think farming's just getting harder and harder," South Island Agricultural Field Days chair Michaela Mcleod told 1 NEWS.

"And that's why it's important for farmers to come along to events like this and share ideas with people, get ideas of new innovations and generally just have a good catch up with people."