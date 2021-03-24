TODAY |

South Island field days event expects boosted crowd after Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Up to 30,000 people are expected to flock to the South Island's oldest agricultural field day, as it kicks off its 70th year at Kirwee, near Christchurch. 

Chair Michaela Mcleod says it’s important for farmers to head along to events like this. Source: 1 NEWS

It's the biggest field days event since Covid-19 struck, hosting 550 exhibitors over three days.

The event will be showcasing the latest and greatest in farm tech and machinery.

"I think farming's just getting harder and harder," South Island Agricultural Field Days chair Michaela Mcleod told 1 NEWS.

"And that's why it's important for farmers to come along to events like this and share ideas with people, get ideas of new innovations and generally just have a good catch up with people."

Organisers say attendance numbers are already up 40 per cent on the same event two years ago.

New Zealand
Business
Farming
