South Island drivers warned of snow, ice and wind

South Island drivers are being warned to be prepared for snow, ice, black ice and wind today and over the weekend as lower temperatures hit the island.

Chains are already essential on Arthur’s Pass, State Highway 73, to Otira and the road is closed to towing vehicles as of 2pm today with snow falling.

Drivers need to be aware of ice and black ice, particularly on bridge decks and shaded areas of highways that are last to catch the sun, and slow down accordingly, the New Zealand Transport Agency says.

Crews will be gritting and applying de-icing compound to keep routes safely open as much as possible, however some highways with heavy snow may close if there is a risk of drivers getting stuck, particularly overnight, NZTA says.

The Lewis Pass, SH7, may close overnight if snow begins falling heavily, the agency says.

Strong winds have been forecast by MetService for the Kaikōura coastline later today and drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists need to take care, it says.

On SH8, Fairlie to Twizel, road users should expect snow and ice and drive to the winter conditions.

Motorists should also expect snow and ice on the Aoraki Mt Cook Highway, SH80, and take extra care.

Large swells are expected to hit the West Coast of the South Island from this evening due to high winds and a king tide late tonight.

The coastal highway, SH6, and SH67, north of Westport are vulnerable to big swells which may wash debris onto the highway, the agency says.

These areas are currently being patrolled by contractors and road users should take extra care if travelling from this evening.

In Otago there's also black ice warnings for Milton to Raes Junction, SH8 and Central Otago highways.

The Milford Road between Milford Sound Piopiotahi and Te Anau remained closed today due to heavy snow. It will remain closed overnight and Saturday.