South Island couple 'extremely grateful' to be reunited with dogs trapped in quarantine facility during lockdown

One South Island couple who thought they wouldn’t see their dogs until after the lockdown is set to be reunited with the help of the SPCA and the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI).

Moca and Bandit. Source: Supplied

Marie and Ian Huggins were left heartbroken after learning they wouldn’t be able to collect their pets from a quarantine facility for at least four weeks.

After living in Dubai for a number of years, the couple made the decision to return home to New Zealand with their two dogs Moca and Bandit.

The dogs were placed in quarantine at an Auckland kennel for 10 days on their arrival in New Zealand, but when lockdown kicked in their stay was extended.

Ms Huggins and her husband said MPI had initially told them they wouldn't be able to collect the dogs because of the distance they would have to travel to pick their pets up which isn't allowed during lockdown.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon a spokesperson from MPI said the Huggins' dogs will be returned to their owners.

Marie Huggins and her dogs. Source: Supplied

"To come up with a solution, and to help reunite people and their pets, the Ministry for Primary Industries has spoken to the SPCA and we will contract them to transport animals that have finished their quarantine period to their owners," the spokesperson said.

Upon hearing the news, Ms Huggins described the move by MPI as "amazing" saying she has her "fingers and toes crossed" for their reunion with Moca and Bandit.

"If they could find a way to bring my babies home, I would be extremely grateful."

Written by Brooke Hunter