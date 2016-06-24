South Auckland's Te Puea Marae to open doors and shelter city's homeless for second winter in a row

South Auckland's Te Puea Marae will again open its doors to the city's homeless whanau from next Tuesday, July 18.

Marae chairman Hurimoana Dennis said there was no question that Te Puea would need to fill gaps that have emerged since it closed its program in September 2016.

The marae said they had continued calls for assistance since then.

“It just doesn’t seem to have abated at all," Mr Dennis said.

This time around, there will be changes to the program which helped 54 whanau in 2016 over winter.

The program is looking to target help in the Mangere area of Auckland alone.

It is expected the effort will only work with 25 individuals at a time, with families being transitioned to a home within six to 12 weeks.