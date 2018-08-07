South Aucklanders shedding weight and improving mental health with innovative pilot programme - 'Feeling blessed'

A new health and weight loss programme created by former professional boxer Dave Letele, also known as "Brown Buttabean", has shown startling results for a group of people in South Auckland.
Letele has seen success from the programme first hand, shedding more than 100 kilograms himself.
A group of people taking part in the programme in South Auckland have also seen amazing results.
"I started at 167kgs now I'm at 119kgs. I'm feeling much more energy, more alive and trying to lead the way for my family feeling blessed," one of those taking part said.
The 28 people who finished the 90-day course lost nearly half a tonne in total, and everyone lowered their cholesterol into healthy ranges.
Half of those at high risk improved their insulin scores.
Letele now hopes to share his methods with diabetes sufferers nationwide.
"My dream is to have this programme rolled out across New Zealand and the world, it's not just the exercise it's also the mind set and the nutrition," Letele told 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver.
What's different about this programme is that along with physical training and healthy eating, there are cooking tutorials, wellness coaching and other wraparound services.
Letele self-funded the programme with a little help from some sponsors.
He is hoping to get more funding in a bid to reach more people and help them turn their fitness around.