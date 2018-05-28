South Auckland teen rushed to hospital was foot-tripped and punched in schoolyard bullying attack - principal

A South Auckland high school student critically injured this morning was the victim of an alleged bullying incident, the principal says.

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan told media this afternoon four students were involved in the incident which resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to Middlemore Hospital, Stuff reports.

"The student was foot-tripped and punched once and he fell over and hit his head on the ground," he said.

Mr McMillan said a "genuine falling out" had happened between the students.

Staff and students responded quickly and nursing staff said to call the ambulance, Mr McMillan said.

"Our priority was to look after the victim first, one of my nurses went to hospital with him and when she left he was sitting up."