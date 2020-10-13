South Auckland supermarket owner giving away $50,000 worth of groceries to families

A kind-hearted South Auckland supermarket owner is sharing the love with his community in the form of free groceries.

Lin Guo is gifting $50,000 worth of groceries to deserving families from his New World, Southmall store.

In total, 200 families will be receiving $250 worth of groceries.

Shoppers can nominate a family to win one of the grocery boxes by writing their details on the back of their receipt then dropping it into a box where the winners will be drawn later.

Fifty draws will take place each week over a one-month period.

Guo moved to New Zealand 20 years ago from China to study as a 16-year-old and quickly fell in love with the country.

He studied finance and management at Auckland’s Massey University and worked part-time at a local Pak’nSave.

From there, Guo used his education to work his way up the supermarket ladder, owning his first store in Ellerslie before moving on to Wellington and eventually back to Auckland.

His staff back Guo’s idea to help out the community with his giveaways.