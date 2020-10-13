TODAY |

South Auckland supermarket owner giving away $50,000 worth of groceries to families

Source:  1 NEWS

A kind-hearted South Auckland supermarket owner is sharing the love with his community in the form of free groceries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lin Guo’s employees say he is a “great boss” and a “generous man”. Source: Seven Sharp

Lin Guo is gifting $50,000 worth of groceries to deserving families from his New World, Southmall store.

In total, 200 families will be receiving $250 worth of groceries.

Shoppers can nominate a family to win one of the grocery boxes by writing their details on the back of their receipt then dropping it into a box where the winners will be drawn later.

Fifty draws will take place each week over a one-month period.

Guo moved to New Zealand 20 years ago from China to study as a 16-year-old and quickly fell in love with the country.

He studied finance and management at Auckland’s Massey University and worked part-time at a local Pak’nSave.

From there, Guo used his education to work his way up the supermarket ladder, owning his first store in Ellerslie before moving on to Wellington and eventually back to Auckland.

His staff back Guo’s idea to help out the community with his giveaways.

"I'm not surprised because he has always been a generous, generous man," one worker told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Auckland
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
More than $80k raised for 21-year-old nursing student to have life-changing surgery
3
'She lied to us' - Collins attacks Ardern on campaign trail, challenges Labour leader to sue her
4
Police disappointed with 'alarmingly high' number of drink drivers caught in Bay of Plenty operation
5
Auckland CBD McDonald's, one of first to open in NZ, closes after nearly 45 years of service
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Interest rate war predicted as banks look to lend more

Your Vote 2020: Each party's top 10 policies outlined, in 40 seconds
02:06

NZ Medical Association's U-turn on cannabis causes backlash from doctors
02:02

'Sweating it slightly' - Green Party appeals for strategic voting to secure Parliamentary future