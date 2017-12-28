 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


South Auckland scrub fire which threatened nearby homes being treated as 'suspicious'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A scrub fire in South Auckland this afternoon is being treated as suspicious after it spread quickly throughout a reserve and threatened nearby homes. 

Eight fire appliances attended the scrub fire which spread quickly through Papatoetoe’s Kohukuora Park just after 1.20pm today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fire crews were called to the Papatoetoe fire at Kohuora Park just after 1.20pm today. 

Assistant Area Commander Chris Delfos told 1 NEWS eight fire crews were battling the fire in native wetlands and nearby houses were evacuated. 

"The reason why we evacuated those was because of a large amount of smoke and ash flying through the air so that was just precautionary," Mr Delfos said.

"It did start away from the public area where there is no electrical appliances or anything so its undetermined at this stage but suspicious.

"We are already into a very dry summer and its just going to get dryer and with the wind conditions that we’ve got today.

"Once a fire starts its very difficult to control in these conditions.

"We are on top of the fire at the moment and we will be giving the crews a break and then there is a lot of hose to make up as the fire extended over a large area."

A scrub fire is endangering homes in South Auckland

A scrub fire is endangering homes in South Auckland

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency Services have since extinguished the scrub fire and are now cooling down hot spots. 

The fire covered an area of 80 by 30 metres.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines should brace for heavy rain

00:29
2
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

3

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5

Woman critically injured after falling from moving campervan on Waikato Expressway

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 