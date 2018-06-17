South Auckland school whose dance group received nod from actor Will Smith dreams of opening performing arts centre

The big-time dream of a South Auckland school whose dance group has gone viral is to open a performing arts centre.

A group of Manurewa High school teenagers are ecstatic today after a Hollywood star saw their hip hop routine online and posted it to his social media pages.

Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith shared a video of the dancers to his more than 16.7 million followers.

The group performed a dance to the theme of his 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air at a competition this week.

While they came second in the show, the nod from Smith was a huge acknowledgement.

Dance teacher Mele Ta’e’iloa says she is very proud of them and the recognition from Smith was huge.

Principal Pete Jones says they would love to get the crew to the US to compete.