South Auckland primary school to close after student tests positive for Covid-19

A student at Chapel Downs Primary School in South Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the school to close for the rest of the week.

Chapel Downs Primary School. Source: 1 NEWS

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) told parents in a letter that the student had been at school for a short time on Monday morning, before testing positive.

The child and three close contacts were at the school for around 30 minutes until they were picked up around 9.00am.

The child received a positive test result for the virus later that day.

The school will reopen on Monday 21 September, unless there is advice from health authorities for it to remain closed.

The letter to parents said ARPHS will work with the school to identify any close contacts as a result of the exposure.

Close contacts are those who may have been closer than two metres to the student for more than 15 minutes.

Parents and staff were asked to keep children at home until they receive a letter from ARPHS.

Those who knew the identity of the student or family of the child with the virus are asked to keep their details private, to prevent online bullying and abuse.

“Finally, if you know the identity of the student or family with Covid-19, please do not disclose their names or details to anyone else, and discourage your children from speculating or identifying them on social media,” the letter read.