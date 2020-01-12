South Auckland opera singers pursuing their dreams at major London conservatoire

From singing in the streets of South Auckland to London's affluent South Kensington district, a trio of Kiwi opera singers are pursuing their dreams at one of the world's greatest and most expensive conservatories.

It's all been made possible because of a New Zealand operatic legend.

Bass baritone Samson Setu snubbed opera until his teacher heard potential in his tone

"She said, 'Well basically, you sound like a 30-year-old man', and I was like, 'Oh, okay,'" he told 1 NEWS.

Tenor Manase Latu credits his vocal ability to his music teacher, family and church, and he's aiming high.

"I'd like to take myself to reach my potential wherever that is, in small theatres or big theatres," he says.

The pair are now enduring months of focused study at the Royal College of Music in London.

Founded in 1882, the Royal College of Music is one of the world's most famous conservatoires.

Around 800 post-graduate and undergraduate students from across 60 countries are taught here by world class professors.

But pursuing their passion comes at a cost - a cost covered by the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation.

"[I was] shocked and had to pinch myself, and I was incredibly humbled," Latu says.

For half a century Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has sung for princes, queens and the public.

At 75, she says her foundation provides financial and mentoring support for Kiwi singers to develop their international careers.

"They're all driven and I love it, it's so exciting," she told 1 NEWS.

"Someone was saying it's better than our own careers watching them, it's so exciting.

"Manase and Samson I think will go onto bigger and better things, and I can see a few people standing on the fence there, waiting for them to finish their school and education and snap them up."