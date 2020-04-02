TODAY |

South Auckland marae providing food parcels to those in need during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

A South Auckland marae is doing its bit to help those in need in the Covid-19 lockdown, delivering food parcels to families.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ngā Whare Waatea Marae food bank are working tirelessly to provide for those in need. Source: Te Karere

Now operating under strict new conditions, the Ngā Whare Waatea Marae food bank is working tirelessly to provide for those in need, expecting demand to increase as the lockdown continues.

Every necessary precaution is being taken by staff, using physical distancing as well as wearing personal protective equipment, and making use of pick up and drop off points to ensure all parcels are collected safely.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Auckland City Mission, and the Manukau Urban Authority.

Jade Stevens is one of those working at the marae under the new conditions, telling Te Karare about the huge surge in need for those currently experiencing hardships.

"Some of the clients, this is their first time coming here," Mr Stevens says.

"Before it was the homeless and the poverty stricken. Now, it's people who have no work or have been let go."

With no definitive end date in sight either, Mr Stevens is more than aware of the scale of the job at hand.

"The demand is increasing as a result of what's happening now. It is rapidly increasing.

"However, we as frontline workers know that this is just the start."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Māori Issues
Auckland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:52
Auckland kava drinking groups continue to meet despite lockdown
2
Auckland beachgoers caught on video, scolded for disobeying coronavirus lockdown
3
Forestry company owner making the most of lockdown with family
4
Mitre 10 reopens for business online, with delivery service launching today
5
Single mum forced to supply medical records for food grant before lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:06

Auckland Chamber of Commerce boss says Kiwi businesses should still trade online
01:33

Best of home sporting videos: Surfing, swimming, bowling and golf
01:58

Blues' English import taking things 'day by day' in coronavirus lockdown

Winter Olympics organisers to make 'detailed assessment' of 2022 games after Tokyo postponement