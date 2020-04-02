South Auckland marae providing food parcels to those in need during lockdown

A South Auckland marae is doing its bit to help those in need in the Covid-19 lockdown, delivering food parcels to families.

Now operating under strict new conditions, the Ngā Whare Waatea Marae food bank is working tirelessly to provide for those in need, expecting demand to increase as the lockdown continues.

Every necessary precaution is being taken by staff, using physical distancing as well as wearing personal protective equipment, and making use of pick up and drop off points to ensure all parcels are collected safely.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Auckland City Mission, and the Manukau Urban Authority.

Jade Stevens is one of those working at the marae under the new conditions, telling Te Karare about the huge surge in need for those currently experiencing hardships.

"Some of the clients, this is their first time coming here," Mr Stevens says.

"Before it was the homeless and the poverty stricken. Now, it's people who have no work or have been let go."

With no definitive end date in sight either, Mr Stevens is more than aware of the scale of the job at hand.

"The demand is increasing as a result of what's happening now. It is rapidly increasing.