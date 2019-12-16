South Auckland kids write book to challenge negative stereotypes about their community

After being fed up with stories about multiple shootings, street fights and crime in South Auckland, 11 local school kids decided they wanted to tell a different story about their community.

Student Authors from Saint Mary Mackillop Catholic School Source: RNZ/Claire Eastham-Farrelly

By Indira Stewart of rnz.co.nz

So they banded together, wrote and published a book called Where I Live and filled it with personal stories about their everyday experiences in South Auckland.

Pockets of the area have some of the highest crime rates in the country and are ranked in the highest deprivation bracket but the 11 students - now published authors - of St Mary MacKillop Catholic School say there's more to South Auckland than that.

"It's like fun, and noisy, everyone gets to know each other and they're confident to know other people," said Finau Lavaka at their recent book launch.

"The book is about South Auckland and how much of a great place it is and our community," Meleane Tafuna said.

For many of its residents, it is a great place to live. But if you type the words "South Auckland" in a Google search box, the first news stories that come up are all about crime.

Fed up with all the negative stories about their community, these students wanted to prove people wrong.

"Because we want people to know that it's not as bad as they think it is," Elizabeth Talaapitaga said.

"Because of all the things that's been happening on the news like all the bad things that's been reported," Justine Schwenke said.

"Like gun shooting, gangs, street fighting and crime scenes..." listed Finau and her co authors, Justine, Meleane and Mary-Jane Taito.

Since March, four people have been shot dead, and there's been more than half a dozen other shootings in South Auckland.

The spike in violence has led to police launching a six-month pilot involving armed response teams on the streets of South Auckland.

Mary-Jane and Finau say the book they've written shows a different side to their community.

'Where I live' - co-authored by 11 students Source: RNZ/Claire Eastham-Farrelly

"One part of the book I talked about me and my mum or dad cooking," Finau said.

"Sometimes me and my mum, when we have time, we get to cook together in the kitchen and make something to serve to each other."

"I go to church", said Meleane, as the rest of her friends erupted in giggles. When asked if church was something they too were familiar with, they all chimed in loudly - "YEEEEESSS!"

"I sing with my family. Praising God and sing Tongan songs. It's just like Tongan hymns," Meleane said.

Her parents and siblings joined in with her in singing a hymn at the book launch, an event that included a blessing over the book by one of the author's parents - Patolo Taito.

Author and High-School teacher David Riley worked alongside the kids, helping them through the process of writing and publishing their own book.

He's a longtime resident of South Auckland and visits many of the local schools, inspiring students to write.

He says it's community work that has become increasingly more important to him over the years and here's why:

"Because they have stories to tell, you know. The media has a go-to story of what South Auckland is and what our young people are and everyone that lives and works here is constantly trying to counter that with the truth," Riley said.

"Because if you keep on telling someone they're this for so long, they'll actually believe it."

While the crime and poverty statistics for South Auckland are grim, Mr Riley and these student authors say there aren't enough positive stories about the community.

"It's disappointing to hear," says Elizabeth, "because they're over there somewhere else saying negative things about our home when we're here knowing that it's not as bad."

"I feel like it kind of makes people afraid. Afraid to live in this area and afraid to talk to people here even though they don't know how they are," added Mary-Jane.

"There's nothing deficit about coming from here," said Riley. "It's the opposite. It's an amazing place for us to be blessed to have grown up in and it's given us so much wealth that we carry with for life."

The student authors hope their book will help many people change their minds about their community.

They also hope other kids in South Auckland will be inspired to take charge of their own narratives too.

"It feels like we've achieved something in our lives," Justine said.

"It feels like we can make a difference now promoting South Auckland," says Mary-Jane, "I feel proud and I believe if we can all write a book, everything is possible."