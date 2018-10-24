TODAY |

South Auckland hit and run leaves 87-year-old man in critical condition

Source:  1 NEWS

An 87-year-old pedestrian has been left in a critical condition after an alleged hit and run incident involving a car in South Auckland this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the incident happened on Great South Road, Papatoetoe, about 3.40pm.

The pedestrian was struck by a a silver Honda Insight, which failed to stop and continued north in the direction of Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe.

Police say the vehicle will likely have extensive damage and they would like to speak to the driver, anyone else who may be able to identify them, or anyone who witnessed the crash.

Information can be provided to Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 2611321 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:15
Life in Level 1: What New Zealanders can and can't do under new restrictions
2
Emotional Jenny-May Clarkson on the pain of her father not giving his kids Māori names due to racism
3
Watch: Hilary Barry begs Jacinda Ardern to recreate her Covid-19 elimination dance
4
South Auckland hit and run leaves 87-year-old man in critical condition
5
Jacinda Ardern says she 'did a little dance' when she found out New Zealand was Covid-19 free
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50

Eden Park hoping for sellout crowd in Super Rugby's return - 'Hoping to exceed 30,000'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

McDonald's to axe Georgie Pie from its menu due to lack of demand

Person dies following crash between car and truck in Hawke's Bay