South Auckland hit and run leaves 87-year-old man in critical condition

An 87-year-old pedestrian has been left in a critical condition after an alleged hit and run incident involving a car in South Auckland this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the incident happened on Great South Road, Papatoetoe, about 3.40pm.

The pedestrian was struck by a a silver Honda Insight, which failed to stop and continued north in the direction of Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe.

Police say the vehicle will likely have extensive damage and they would like to speak to the driver, anyone else who may be able to identify them, or anyone who witnessed the crash.