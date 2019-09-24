TODAY |

South Auckland high school emphasising importance of the right to vote to students

Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Education

Students at Aorere College in South Auckland are being equipped with the knowledge to vote, before they're eligible to cast one.

Local body elections are currently underway and the nation gets to vote on who they want in Government in the General Election next year.

Of eligible New Zealand voters, 18 to 24 year olds are the least likely to cast one.

That being the case, Aorere College student councillors have set up Nga Poohi a Taiohi, an initiative to give students a platform and an opportunity to experience voting.

Watch the video above as Seven Sharp's Tamati Rimene-Sproat visits the school.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Of eligible New Zealand voters, 18-24-year-olds are the least likely to cast one. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
2
National and ACT vote against Government's latest gun laws
3
'No religion' officially overtakes Christianity in New Zealand Census stats
4
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
5
Trump responds to environmental activist Greta Thunberg after passionate climate change speech at UN
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:47

Tourists warned to steer clear of inquisitive kaka as Abel Tasman flock increases

01:33

Dangers of electrical equipment highlighted after blaze destroys classrooms at Christchurch school
02:23

Outrage follows revelation sex offender allowed contact with survivors as part of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care

Government supporting industry push to trademark manuka honey in China