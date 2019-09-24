South Auckland high school emphasising importance of the right to vote to students

Students at Aorere College in South Auckland are being equipped with the knowledge to vote, before they're eligible to cast one.

Local body elections are currently underway and the nation gets to vote on who they want in Government in the General Election next year.

Of eligible New Zealand voters, 18 to 24 year olds are the least likely to cast one.

That being the case, Aorere College student councillors have set up Nga Poohi a Taiohi, an initiative to give students a platform and an opportunity to experience voting.