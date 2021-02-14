South Auckland high school closes after student's positive Covid-19 test, other areas of interest also identified

A south Auckland high school will be closed for the beginning of the coming week after a student and her parents tested positive for Covid-19.

Papatoetoe High School's doors will stay shut for Monday and Tuesday as a precaution while the Ministry of Health investigates the source of infection for the family unit.

"I do understand that people will be concerned especially around that school community, however I do want to reassure them that we're taking this apporach out of an abundance of caution," Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in today's press conference.

The Ministry of Health is in the process of establishing an on-site testing facility for staff and students at the school from tomorrow.

More information surrounding the infection will be sent out to staff and families affected this afternoon.

Pak'n Save Manakau is being treated as a "potential exposure event" after two of the cases visited the supermarket for about 10 minutes on Friday.

Shoppers who visited the store between 3:45 and 5pm are asked to get tested and self-isolate while they await their results.

New Plymouth has also been identified as an area of interest because two of the cases travelled there over Waitangi weekend from February 6 to 8 for a "short holiday" and visited "a number of tourist attractions", Bloomfield added.

"At this stage, we are unsure whether the two people were infectious during this period but in accordance with our other actions, we are advising and acting with caution," Bloomfield said.

"There will be a number of locations of interest in and around New Plymouth. These are being finalised and will be put up on our website when they are finalised... the list will be updated as more information becomes available.