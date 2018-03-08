South Auckland fire now in 'controllable' condition as focus switches to re-opening roads

The fire at a south Auckland scrap metal yard is now in a "controllable" condition, firefighters say, with the focus now on restoring nearby transport routes.

Twelve crews worked through the night to fight the blaze at Sims Pacific Metals in Otahuhu, and James Fletcher Drive remains closed.

Students at King's College in Otahuhu will have their classes resumed today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Assistant Area Commander Craig Monrad said the fire has been fought back, and firefighters are now working their way through the pile of scrap to find hotspots.

The priority now is to "get business back to normal as quick as possible".

The fire broke out yesterday morning about 2am and there have been no reports of injuries.

There is no indication of the cause as yet, but Mr Monrad said investigators would be brought in.

It's not the first fire at the site in recent years - 60 firefighters attended a blaze there last May which gutted the factory.