 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


South Auckland dental clinic tests 90% of children after possible Hepatitis, HIV exposure

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A South Auckland dental clinic that came under fire for possibly exposing children to forms of Hepatitis and HIV are continuing to call on remaining families to get their children tested.

The health scare involves 25000 children treated at a Pukekohe Dental Clinic.
Source: 1 NEWS

Pukekohe Intermediate Dental Clinic says they have made contact with 90 per cent of the families of children who attended the clinic during the time of possible infection.

The majority of these children have now been tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatisis C and HIV following the public health notice about an equipment malfunction at the clinic.

"There have been no cases of infection identified so far amongst the tests analysed and reported back to families. This has confirmed our initial advice that there is an extremely low risk," Chief Medical Officer for Counties Manukau Health, Gloria Johnson said. 

Counties Manukau say they are very grateful for the patience and support from parents and caregivers.

"There are still a small number of families who are out of the area or overseas but plans for their children to be tested have been made," Ms Johnson said.

However there are still some children yet to be tested.

"We have tried to make contact with some remaining families multiple times with no success."

The health board is still urging any parents whose children attended the dental clinic between September 13, 2016 and January 23, 2017, that haven't been tested to get checked.

A specialist clinic at Pukekohe Hospital will be open from 9am-5pm over the weekend and 12-6pm Monday- Friday next week. 

Related

Health

Auckland

01:53
The health scare involves 25000 children treated at a Pukekohe Dental Clinic.

Steady stream of children screened after dental clinic contamination scare

01:53
The health scare involves 25000 children treated at a Pukekohe Dental Clinic.

'Obviously the HIV is the most disturbing part' – parents concerned about contaminated dental clinic
02:39
Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

How serious is the risk of contamination from equipment fail at South Auckland dental clinic?

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare
02:39
Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

'I'm appalled' - parents furious they haven't been contacted after contamination scare at dental clinic

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded at the notorious spot in Golden Bay.

LIVE: 'Waiting game' for Farewell Spit rescuers after whales refloated on high tide

00:29
2
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


3
Glen Innes pool

Man drowns in Auckland's Glen Innes public pool


4
Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Live Stream from Farewell Spit: Watch rescuers try to save over 100 stranded whales at high tide

00:22
5
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:49
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded at the notorious spot in Golden Bay.

LIVE: 'Waiting game' for Farewell Spit rescuers after whales refloated on high tide

Dozens of whales are back in the water, but with the tide going out, it's possible they could restrand.


Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Live Stream from Farewell Spit: Watch rescuers try to save over 100 stranded whales at high tide

Up to 300 whales have died but over 100 still have a chance. Watch live video footage of the rescue from Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island.

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ