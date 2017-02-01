South Auckland dental clinic tests 90% of children after possible Hepatitis, HIV exposure

A South Auckland dental clinic that came under fire for possibly exposing children to forms of Hepatitis and HIV are continuing to call on remaining families to get their children tested.

Pukekohe Intermediate Dental Clinic says they have made contact with 90 per cent of the families of children who attended the clinic during the time of possible infection.

The majority of these children have now been tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatisis C and HIV following the public health notice about an equipment malfunction at the clinic.

"There have been no cases of infection identified so far amongst the tests analysed and reported back to families. This has confirmed our initial advice that there is an extremely low risk," Chief Medical Officer for Counties Manukau Health, Gloria Johnson said.

Counties Manukau say they are very grateful for the patience and support from parents and caregivers.

"There are still a small number of families who are out of the area or overseas but plans for their children to be tested have been made," Ms Johnson said.

However there are still some children yet to be tested.

"We have tried to make contact with some remaining families multiple times with no success."

The health board is still urging any parents whose children attended the dental clinic between September 13, 2016 and January 23, 2017, that haven't been tested to get checked.