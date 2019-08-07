South Auckland dairy worker shot in leg after robbery

A dairy worker in Manurewa, Auckland, remains in hospital after getting shot in the leg in a robbery at his shop yesterday evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said two offenders entered the dairy on Halsey Road at 6.30pm yesterday.

Police said they showed a firearm to the owner and stole cash and cigarettes.

“Before leaving the scene in a car, one of the offenders shot the dairy owner in the leg,” police said.

Police said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the Halsey Road area around the time of the robbery and may have seen something.

People with information are asked to contact 105 and quote event number P045186374.