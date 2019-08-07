TODAY |

South Auckland dairy worker shot in leg after robbery

Source:  1 NEWS

A dairy worker in Manurewa, Auckland, remains in hospital after getting shot in the leg in a robbery at his shop yesterday evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said two offenders entered the dairy on Halsey Road at 6.30pm yesterday.

Police said they showed a firearm to the owner and stole cash and cigarettes.

“Before leaving the scene in a car, one of the offenders shot the dairy owner in the leg,” police said.

Police said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the Halsey Road area around the time of the robbery and may have seen something.

People with information are asked to contact 105 and quote event number P045186374.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
South Auckland dairy worker shot in leg after robbery
2
FBI vetting guards in DC amid fears of insider attack
3
Analysis: Peter Lester breaks down moment and aftermath of American Magic's capsize
4
Capsize! Dean Barker's American Magic suffer horror crash after going airborne chasing first Prada Cup win
5
Police name 22-year-old man still missing after kayak found empty off Wellington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Prison's book confiscation breached Bill of Rights Act, Arthur Taylor argues

Billionaire Samsung head sentenced to prison over corruption scandal
00:18

Police name 22-year-old man still missing after kayak found empty off Wellington

Arrests made, gun recovered after 'altercation' reported in South Auckland