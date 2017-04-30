South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Source:NZN
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.
Two Auckland Westpac Helicopters were called to the scene on Awhitu Road.
A young boy with critical injuries was flown to Starship Hospital.
The second helicopter took a woman to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.
A third person was taken by ambulance to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.
Police said there would be disruption to traffic in the area.
Today's accident happened at about 9.30am.
The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news