South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

Two Auckland Westpac Helicopters were called to the scene on Awhitu Road.

A young boy with critical injuries was flown to Starship Hospital.

The second helicopter took a woman to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

A third person was taken by ambulance to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said there would be disruption to traffic in the area.

Today's accident happened at about 9.30am.