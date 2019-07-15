TODAY |

South Auckland community enterprise 'Co-operapig' teaches families the business of pig-farming

Tagata Pasifika
More From
New Zealand
Business
Auckland

A South Auckland community enterprise is giving families a chance to develop their entrepreneurial spirit with their own pig-farming cooperative, dubbed as the “Co-opera-pig”.

The community led cooperative seeks food scraps across local food markets to prepare for the pigs at a Pukekohe-based piggery.

It's been established with the help of Cook Islands community group CIDANZ and Dr Gillian Stewart in order to harness their enterprising spirit - a business that benefits everyone.

"For me it's important because it is about land being used for the benefit of more than just one family," Dr Stewart tells TVNZ's Tagata Pasifika.

"It makes me feel grateful that I can do something."

Dr Stewart says the goal is to "ensure the welfare of the land and the pigs is utmost in our mind", which means educating everybody involved including the places where they get their food supply.

The co-operative helps families understand the elements of owning a business and also the value of togetherness.

"What I'm thinking in the long run … if we breed them and have more of them we can make good business in the future," Co-operapig member Vao Soakimi says, adding it benefits her and her people because most pacific islanders consume an entire pig – particularly on special occasions.

"I sell it to my own people and that's why I like to do it."

CIDANZ spokesperson Janet Akai says the vision of the Co-operapig is to enable families and cooperative members to contribute, work with other families and reconnect with the land.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They enable families and cooperative members to contribute, work with other families and reconnect with the land. Source: Tagata Pasifika
More From
New Zealand
Business
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Captain Kane Williamson stands in front of his solemn Black Caps teammates after the 2019 World Cup final.
'The guys are shattered' - Kane Williamson admits Black Caps teammates are taking World Cup loss hard
2
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
3
As it happened: Black Caps lose World Cup in super over of heartbreaking final against England
4
Heavy rain and strong winds expected across NZ with warnings set in place
5
Man with receding mullet arrested over Queensland sex toy theft
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:06
Jennifer Thonrithi discussed her story and what she hopes to change in South Auckland.

Youth MP hopes to turn around South Auckland's 'skewed outlook' on politics
07:08
Hammond Pearce and Rose Swears are near completion of their 10-week internship.

'The work here is absolutely inspiring' - Kiwi interns share experience working at NASA

Disability services hit by rising costs and funding freeze
01:37
The Fox Sports Bar had been showing the final but were forced to close its doors at 4.30am.

Auckland cricket fans' viewing party cut short after bar forced to close early