South Auckland charter school performs inspiring rendition of Hallelujah at National Party conference

Helicopters have been called in for assistance after a bus rolled in the Tongariro National Park with around 20 people onboard.

Around 2:36pm police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

It's reported that 20 people were onboard.

Early indications are that a number of people have a range of injuries, but that is yet to be confirmed.

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway, reports from Ohakune, that three helicopters have been sent to the scene.

Kelway has also been told a number of doctors who were skiing are helping care for the injured.

A statement from the Mount Ruapehu ski areas was just released on Facebook.

"A bus operated by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts carrying passengers from the Turoa ski area has been involved in an accident on the Ohakune Mountain Road at the 9km mark.

"Emergency services and RAL medical and Patrol staff are on site treating patients for a range of injuries. Police have advised the road is likely to be closed for at least 3 hours.