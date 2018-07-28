South Auckland charter school performs inspiring rendition of Hallelujah at National Party conference

Helicopters have been called in for assistance after a bus rolled in the Tongariro National Park with around 20 people onboard.
Around 2:36pm police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.
It's reported that 20 people were onboard.
Early indications are that a number of people have a range of injuries, but that is yet to be confirmed.
1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway, reports from Ohakune, that three helicopters have been sent to the scene.
Kelway has also been told a number of doctors who were skiing are helping care for the injured.
A statement from the Mount Ruapehu ski areas was just released on Facebook.
"A bus operated by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts carrying passengers from the Turoa ski area has been involved in an accident on the Ohakune Mountain Road at the 9km mark.
"Emergency services and RAL medical and Patrol staff are on site treating patients for a range of injuries. Police have advised the road is likely to be closed for at least 3 hours.
"Visitors at Turoa are asked to remain on the ski area until advised that the road is open."
Well-wishes are pouring in from Kiwi celebrities after former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and his wife Gemma announced yesterday that they're expecting their first child later this year.
Gemma McCaw posted the good news on Instagram, commenting: "Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year #overthemoon #mcbaby".
"Congrats - that's awesome news," Mike Puru said.
"Congratulations! Let the fun and games begin! Best present ever," netballer Irene Van Dyk wrote.
"Yay!!!! Exciting! Also this baby will be the best athlete NZ has ever seen with your guys genes 😂 Congrats xxx," reality TV star Matilda Rice commented.
The post has had over 26,000 likes since it was posted yesterday.
The pair married in January 2017 at Lake Wanaka in front of 170 guests.
Richie is a former All Blacks captain who led the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.
Gemma is a former New Zealand hockey player for the national side the Black Sticks. She announced her retirement from international hockey last October.