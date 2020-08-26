South Auckland charity calls on sewing enthusiasts to help make, donate masks to those in need

A charity is calling on sewing enthusiasts and others to make and donate masks to the South Auckland community to help with the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

South Auckland has been hit significantly by the coronavirus following the latest outbreak at an Auckland cool store which sent the entire city into Alert Level 3 lockdown for two weeks and the rest of New Zealand to Alert Level 2.

The recent outbreak lead to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing earlier this week that from Monday, masks will be mandatory on public transport for Alert Level 2 and above.

Middlemore Foundation trustee Dr Angea Lim told TVNZ1's Breakfast her charity is hoping to ease some of the strain that requirement could have on those living in South Auckland.

"This [idea] came from a history of the volunteer communities that have always been knitting - they knit clothes for our tamariki," Dr Lim said.

"We, just like any good community, pivoted during Covid and saw the need, the lack of masks and how expensive it is for our families to be able to afford them.

"So these volunteers who used to knit scarves and little boots starting making masks instead."

Dr Lim said the donated masks will go to those who need it.

"What we know about this community is [that] it's a very vibrant one but at least 20 per cent of it are in very high socio-economic deprivation.

"What that means is that there's are people who would be having to make choices between food and luxury items and when a box of disposable masks is $50, it really starts to weigh up."

The donated masks will be distributed once Auckland moves out of Level 3, Dr Lim added.