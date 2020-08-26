South Auckland charity calls on sewing enthusiasts to help make and donate masks to those in need

Your playlist will load after this ad

A charity is calling on sewing enthusiasts and others to make and donate masks to the South Auckland community to help in the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

South Auckland has been hit significantly by the coronavirus recently thanks to the latest outbreak which has left the entire city in a Level 3 lockdown for two weeks and the rest of New Zealand returning to Alert Level 2.

Another result of the recent outbreak was confirmation from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this week that from next Monday, masks will be mandatory on public transport for Alert Level 2 and above.

Middlemore Foundation trustee Dr Angea Lim told TVNZ1's Breakfast her charity is hoping to ease some of the strain that requirement could have on those living in South Auckland.

"This [idea] came from a history of the volunteer communities that have always been knitting - they knit clothes for our tamariki," Dr Lim said.

"We, just like any good community, pivoted during Covid and saw the need; the lack of masks and how expensive it is for our families to be able to afford them.

"So these volunteers who used to knit scarves and little boots starting making masks instead."

Dr Lim said the donated masks will go to those who need it.

"What we know about this community is it's a very vibrant one but at least 20 per cent of it are in very high socio-economic depravation. What that means is that there's are people who would be having to make choices between food and luxury items and when a box of disposable masks is $50, it really starts to weigh up."

The donated masks will be distributed once Auckland moves out of Level 3, Dr Lim added.