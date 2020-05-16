South Auckland budgeting service charity forced to move out, uncertain of its future

Mangere Budgeting Services may have to shut its doors for good after helping tens of thousands of families for nearly a quarter of a century.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The organisation’s current premises have been sold and it’s been told to leave in less than three weeks.

Chief executive Darryl Evans has viewed 19 properties in Mangere – it has to be based in the South Auckland suburb as that’s where its contract is to provide support.

But annual lease costs are sky high – currently the organisation pays $50,000 a year but the average lease in the area is around $140,000.

Darry Evans says it just doesn’t have the money.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“I feel like we are in a vulnerable position and my biggest fear, having been here myself for 20 years, we will close the business down,” he says.

Mangere Budgeting Services provides advice for those on limited income, teaching in prisons, offering cooking classes, counselling and a food bank.

Fourteen thousand people a year cross the organisation’s doorstep and Covid-19 has dramatically increased the numbers coming for help – in the last seven weeks it’s delivered more than 15,000 emergency food parcels.

Most of its services, including the food bank, is self-funded from running a thrift shop and garage sales.

However, that cant fund the 350 square metres of office space needed or the 200 metres of warehouse for the food bank.

Client Margaret Perry says if Mangere Budgeting Services closes it will break her because Mr Evans is the only person she trusts.

“He’s done so much for me. Without him 5000 people in Mangere will be lost,” she said.

Independent community building volunteer group United Way has started a crowd fundraiser to help save the trust.

But it wont be enough and Mr Evans hopes the Government will also help out.

“We need some support so we can keep our doors open, thereby feeding the most vulnerable and especially those kids who come from low income houses which very often considered the poorest in south Auckland,” he said.