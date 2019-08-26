South Auckland bar victim stabbed not shot say police

A man seriously injured at a South Auckland bar early on Saturday was stabbed and not shot, police have established.
Emergency services were called to Republic Bar, near Westfield Manukau, at around 1.40am, and police on Saturday said a 31-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.
This evening Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va’aelua said police inquiries to date have determined that the male victim was not shot but actually sustained a stab wound.
“At no point was a firearm presented or discharged at this incident," he said.
The man involved remains in hospital in a stable condition, he added.
Police are also continuing a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was assaulted at an address on Sturges Avenue, Ōtāhuhu on Saturday night.
“Investigators are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to that incident and while I can’t discuss the specifics of those inquiries, we can say at this stage that the individuals concerned are known to each other," Mr Va’aelua said.