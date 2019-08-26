TODAY |

South Auckland bar victim stabbed not shot say police

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

A man seriously injured at a South Auckland bar early on Saturday was stabbed and not shot, police have established.

Emergency services were called to Republic Bar, near Westfield Manukau, at around 1.40am, and police on Saturday said a 31-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

This evening Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va’aelua said police inquiries to date have determined that the male victim was not shot but actually sustained a stab wound.

“At no point was a firearm presented or discharged at this incident," he said. 

The man involved remains in hospital in a stable condition, he added.

Police are also continuing a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was assaulted at an address on Sturges Avenue, Ōtāhuhu on Saturday night.

One person died following a shooting incident in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

“Investigators are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to that incident and while I can’t discuss the specifics of those inquiries, we can say at this stage that the individuals concerned are known to each other," Mr Va’aelua said.

Police outside the bar in Manukau where the incident occurred. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Remarkable NASA photos show pumice raft floating at sea after underwater eruption near Tonga
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
4
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Family who fled Gloriavale desperate for work and place to live
5
British migrant couple leaves New Zealand, saying Auckland is too expensive and congested to live in
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The young man used a portable winch to transport himself along the creek on Te Awa Avenue.

No lake, no problem: Napier wakeboarder tears up local creek with help of winch
Rear view of lonely man looking with hope at horizon with sunlight during sunset with effect of light at the end of tunnel

Suicide numbers rise from previous year, the highest since records began
Timber (file picture)

Log prices rise after last month's big tumble
08:23
Wahine Toa Hunting is a popular online initiative teaching women how to live off the land.

'One of the hardest wahine toa around' teaching other women to hunt