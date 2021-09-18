TODAY |

South African nanny of three kids killed in Timaru distraught - 'I'm torn apart'

The former nanny of three children who were found dead in their home in New Zealand couldn't contain her tears as she spoke about them on Friday.

Mandy Sibanyoni worked for the family for three years, caring for the three girls before they moved to New Zealand. Source: Associated Press

Mandy Sibanyoni worked as a nanny for the family for three years, when they lived in South Africa, and said she had grown fond of the girls and their parents.

"I'm torn apart," she said. "Those kids, they are my kids too - I raised them. I don't know what to do about this because the only question that I've got now, is what happened?"

A 40-year-old woman was charged Friday with killing two-year-old twin girls and their six-year-old sister.

She will appear in court this morning. 

Three young children were found dead at a Parkside property. Source: 1 NEWS

Sibanyoni said her thoughts were with the children's father who'd returned home just before 10pm on Thursday and found the bodies of his daughters.

Mandy Sibanyoni Source: Associated Press

"He's left alone because all the family are here and I can't even reach him," she said.

