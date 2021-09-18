South African nanny of three kids killed in Timaru distraught - 'I'm torn apart'

The former nanny of three children who were found dead in their home in New Zealand couldn't contain her tears as she spoke about them on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mandy Sibanyoni worked as a nanny for the family for three years, when they lived in South Africa, and said she had grown fond of the girls and their parents.

"I'm torn apart," she said. "Those kids, they are my kids too - I raised them. I don't know what to do about this because the only question that I've got now, is what happened?"

A 40-year-old woman was charged Friday with killing two-year-old twin girls and their six-year-old sister.

She will appear in court this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sibanyoni said her thoughts were with the children's father who'd returned home just before 10pm on Thursday and found the bodies of his daughters.

Mandy Sibanyoni Source: Associated Press