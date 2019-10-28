South African immigrant who fell in love with Gisborne 18 years ago takes over as mayor

Gisborne has a habit of electing interesting mayors and this year’s no different.

Rehette Stoltz is one of the 20 women nationwide to be elected mayor.

Ms Stoltz says connecting with one of the most bicultural regions in the country is at the top of her agenda.



She came to New Zealand 18 years ago on her OE and never left after she fell in love with the city.

“We never had any intention to stay away from Capetown any longer than a year, and we just found this place, fell in love, and we are so proud to call it home,” she said.

She’s following in the footsteps of Gisborne’s previous mayor, Meng Foon, who now serves as New Zealand's Race Relations Commissioner.

“It doesn't matter whether the cat is black or white, as long as they can catch mice,” said Mr Foon.

Along with connecting with all aspects of the community, Ms Stoltz said she has plans to clean up the environment.

“We need to take better care of our ocean, we need to get our rivers clean, we’ve got massive issues with roading."