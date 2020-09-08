South African Airways lands in Christchurch for first time, with 300 repatriated Kiwis aboard

A South African Airways flight touched down in the South Island just before noon today in a first for Christchurch Airport.

A South African Airways aircraft in Christchurch Airport. Source: Twitter / Christchurch Airport

South African Airways (SAA) flight SA2984 arrived in Christchurch from Johannesburg at around 11.45am, Stuff reports.



The nearly 13-hour repatriation flight was carrying 300 New Zealanders returning home from South Africa.

"Another first for Christchurch Airport! Today we welcome to the South Island our first aircraft from @flysaa," the airport said on Twitter this afternoon.

"Welcome home to the 300 Kiwi passengers returning from Johannesburg."